Over 1000 families received Thanksgiving meals in Downtown Fresno

Catholic Charities of Fresno held its annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway, feeding at least 1,200 families on Wednesday.

People lined up early this morning outside the non-profit in Downtown Fresno for a chance to receive holiday meal boxes that included turkeys and all the trimmings.

The organization estimates it will help at least 12- hundred local families for Thanksgiving alone.

And volunteers say the need is greater than ever.

"I got here at 4:30 in the morning and there was already people lined up," Catholic Charities development director Ashlee Wolf said. "The need is so great this year with gas, inflation and everything else going on. A lot of families are still recovering from the last three years."

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Catholic Charities of Fresno has seen a 60 percent increase in services.

From providing families with everything from food and clothing to emergency financial assistance.