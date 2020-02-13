Arts & Entertainment

VFX artists react to 'Cats' jab at Oscars: 'Best visual effects' could not help 'story told badly'

LOS ANGELES -- Visual effects artists behind "Cats" are not finding James Corden's and Rebel Wilson's Oscars diss very funny.

The comedic duo walked onto the Oscars stage Sunday dressed head to toe in their full "Cats" regalia as audience members laughed.

"As cast members of the motion picture "Cats," nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they said in their bit.

This joke referenced the movie's "digital fur technology," but the Visual Effects Society wanted to make sure graphic artists weren't blamed for the universally panned movie's poor box office performance.

"The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly," the society said in a statement. "On a night that is all about honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy made visual effects the butt of a joke."

Yves McCrae, an artist who worked on "Cats," also tweeted about the jab.

"Hey guys I haven't watched all of the Oscars but I assume these two were really classy and thanked me for working 80 hour weeks right up until I was laid off and the studio closed, right?" the tweet read.



McCrae said the VFX team knew "Cats" wouldn't be the most polished project but everyone tried their hardest.

"No one wanted it to fail," he said.

The movie received scathing reviews, with WABC-TV's Sandy Kenyon saying it deserved "a special place in movie hell."

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer gives fans the creeps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News