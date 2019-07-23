GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull in Texas

CONROE, Texas -- An incident involving a 6-year-old Texas boy who was attacked by a pit bull and rescued by a neighbor was caught on camera.

In the video, you see the boy playing in the driveway of his home when the loose dog runs up and begins to attack.

That's when 19-year-old neighbor Grant Brown heard the boy screaming and ran over to distract the dog while the boy escaped.

"As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn't know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy," said Brown.

Both the boy and the hero neighbor were bitten but will be okay.

The dog has been turned over to animal control.

CNN contributed to this article.
