Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads SLO CHP officers on high-speed chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect in a stolen vehicle led California High Patrol officers in San Luis Obispo County on a high-speed chase, and it was all caught on camera.Officials said the pursuit started in Pismo Beach and went through Los Padres National Forest. Video recorded by a CHP helicopter shows the vehicle speeding along the dirt road trying to evade authorities.The suspect later crashed the vehicle and fled on foot before officers arrested him.No injuries were reported.