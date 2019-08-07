Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads SLO CHP officers on high-speed chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect in a stolen vehicle led California High Patrol officers in San Luis Obispo County on a high-speed chase, and it was all caught on camera.
Officials said the pursuit started in Pismo Beach and went through Los Padres National Forest. Video recorded by a CHP helicopter shows the vehicle speeding along the dirt road trying to evade authorities.
The suspect later crashed the vehicle and fled on foot before officers arrested him.
No injuries were reported.
