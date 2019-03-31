Uncategorized

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased and attacked at apartment complex

Fresno police are investigating an attack against a woman that was caught on camera in northwest Fresno Sunday morning.

Surveillance video from the Bridgewood apartment complex shows a man in a hoodie chasing the woman as she runs away screaming.

Police blocked off the scene and collected evidence at about 3 a.m., but the officers at the scene didn't give us details of the attack.

Neighbors say they believe the man stabbed the woman, but we have no official information about an arrest or injuries.
