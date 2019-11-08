Jessi Combs death investigation: Cause of 550-mph crash in Alvord Desert determined

BURNS, Ore. -- Investigators have revealed what they believe to be the cause of the high-speed crash that killed television personality and professional driver Jessi Combs in late August.

A mechanical failure is said to be the cause of the crash that killed the 39-year-old land speed racer. Combs was attempting to break a land speed record in a jet car in the Alvord Desert about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon, on Aug. 27.

Officials say the front wheel of her vehicle suffered a mechanical problem, likely from hitting something on the ground, and that caused the front wheel assembly to collapse.

The crash happened at speeds near 550 mph.

Combs, a Long Beach resident, was widely known in the niche sport of jet car racing and was trying to break the Women's Land Speed Record of 512 mph set in 1976 by Kitty O'Neil when she died. Combs wrote on Instagram two days before the crash, "People say I'm crazy. I say thank you."

Combs was also known for appearances on Discovery's "Mythbusters" and "Break Room" as well as "Overhaulin'" and "All Girls Garage" on Velocity.

Officials say she died from injuries before her vehicle became engulfed in fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregontelevisionfatal crashu.s. & worldreality television
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Show More
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Tulare parents speak about daughter's escape from Borderline Bar Shooting
Abused horse adopted by rescuer in Merced County
Kingsburg man charged with murder of baby daughter pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News