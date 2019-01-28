Cause of death released for missing Tulare County man found in canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The cause of death has been released for the man who was missing out of Tulare County and later found dead inside a canal in Farmersville last week.

An autopsy has reveled that 30-year-old Timothy Shields died from trauma to his upper torso.
RELATED: Body of missing 30-year-old found in canal in Tulare County

Shields' family told officers that he had been hit by a vehicle on Jan. 19 and that he had not been found after the crash.

Highway Patrol officers are still investigating the cause of those injuries.
