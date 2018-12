A fire investigator is looking into the cause of early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno.The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday at a two-story home on Fremont near 3rd street.Crews say the fire burned the front of the home and the roof.No one was living there and firefighters say the residents have been gone about two weeks.The home was currently under construction.The owners of the home are now being notified about the fire.