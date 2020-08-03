Bulldog Breakdown: Cavinder twins receive high praise from ESPN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From donuts to pizza there seems to be a "national day" for everything, and Sunday is no different.
Sunday is National Sisters Day, and the Cavinder twins getting some big-time recognition.
ESPN.com released a list of ten groups of sisters who are dominating their sport and Hanna and Haley on the list that includes Serena and Venus Williams!
The twins are the only sisters on the list in college.
Last year, they made the All-Mountain West team in their first season at Fresno State last year. It was the first time freshman teammates ever earned that distinction.
"It's definitely probably confusing and difficult for them, but that's good and is a benefit for us."
Haley was named Mountain West Freshman of the year and set a program record for freshman points.
Hanna was just behind but set a program record for assists from a freshman.
