cdc

CDC drops controversial COVID-19 testing advice that caused backlash

By Mike Stobbe
NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn't feel sick didn't need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

EMBED More News Videos

Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House's coronavirus testing czar, spoke on "Good Morning America" Friday, Sept 18, 2020, about the controversial CDC testing guidelines.




The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with a documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a "clarification" that was needed "due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirus testingcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CDC
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
Trump officials changed CDC reports, ABC News confirms
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 248,256 acres burned with 20% containment
Creek Fire: Crews brace for weather changes
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
SQF Complex Fire: 128,902 acres burned, 12% contained
Creek Fire: More Valley kids experiencing respiratory issues
SQF Complex Fires destroy some buildings on Balch Park Road
Firefighters free woman trapped in car in west central Fresno
Show More
What to know before going to the drive-thru Tulare County Fair
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Creek Fire: Clovis Hills Community Church giving out donations
Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home
Local leaders urge Newsom to let restaurants operate indoors
More TOP STORIES News