prison

Judge halts California earlier releases for repeat offenders

By Don Thompson

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer closes the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California's plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state's "three strikes" law.

California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps.

Their daily credits were to have increased from half off their sentences to two-thirds off their sentences starting with the new year Saturday.

Twenty-eight of California's 58 district attorneys moved to block the rule.

A Sacramento County judge imposed a temporary restraining order barring the change until a hearing next month.

The prosecutors argued that it would apply to those convicted of, among other things, domestic violence, human trafficking, animal cruelty and possession of weapons by inmates who have previous convictions for serious and violent felonies. California has a narrow definition of what constitutes a violent crime.

RELATED: 41 CA district attorneys come together to petition against early release of 76,000 inmates
EMBED More News Videos

41 of California's 58 district attorneys signed a petition on Thursday against the state's new rules.



Prison officials said they are reviewing the judge's order and will proceed with other portions of the regulations that were not blocked.

"Many of these so-called nonviolent second-strikers have long and violent criminal histories - including repeat felony domestic violence convictions, sexual assaults and gun violence," said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

She led the effort and is running for state attorney general on a law-and-order platform. The prosecutors did not oppose related changes in how good conduct credits are awarded to inmate firefighters.

"No one is contesting good conduct credits for fire camp work, but sneaking in another class of individuals with serious and violent criminal histories goes too far," Schubert said.

Corrections officials responded in a statement that their primary mission is public safety.

"As part of that mission we will continue to ensure incarcerated people who are making efforts towards their own rehabilitation by maintaining good behavior and participating in programming and rehabilitative opportunities are afforded the chance to earn credits for their efforts," they said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniainmatescalifornia department of correctionsprison
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRISON
Chowchilla women's prison sees spike in COVID-19 cases
Former Clovis police employee punished for child sex abuse
After 21 years in prison, wrongly convicted CA man starting over
Convicted arsonist will not be released in Madera County
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News