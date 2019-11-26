CDCR Officer allowed inmates to have party for a deceased gang member: CA Office of Inspector General

In one such case, an officer allegedly allowed approximately 30 inmates to have an unauthorized party for a deceased gang member in a secured housing unit, released the inmates into the secured housing yard for the party without searching them or notifying a sergeant or lieutenant, and delivered a package prepared by inmates to another inmate in an administrative segregation unit as a reward for the inmate's involvement in a homicide.
According to the report, "The hiring authority did not refer the matter to the Office of Internal Affairs until 47 days after policy required. During his Office of Internal Affairs' interview, the officer admitted that an inmate told him the inmates had been drinking inmate-manufactured alcohol during the party, he did not issue the inmates a rules violation report, and he made no effort to identify the inmates who had been drinking or to search the unit for additional inmate-manufactured alcohol."
The report concludes, the officer eventually entered into a settlement agreement wherein he agreed to resign in lieu of termination. The exact location of this incident was not revealed in the report.