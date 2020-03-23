FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in central Fresno.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Cedar Avenue near Belmont Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Further details regarding the crash were not immediately available.
Cedar Avenue between Belmont and White is blocked off as officers investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
3-vehicle crash shuts down central Fresno roadway
