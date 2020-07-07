Truck carrying cement topples over on Highway 99 off-ramp in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A truck carrying cement rolled over on Highway 99 on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officials say the truck was taking the northbound off-ramp at Shaw Avenue just before 6 a.m. when it toppled over.The CHP says the exit onto Shaw Avenue remains open, but officers are slowing traffic while crews work to clear the scene.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.It's unclear if there were any injuries.