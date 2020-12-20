2,000 Christmas food boxes distributed to families in Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, thousands of families also got some food for the holidays through the mobile food pantry.The Central California Food Bank hosted their first-ever Christmas Food Box Giveaway at the International Agri-Center in Tulare on Saturday.With the help of Foster Farms, dozens of volunteers and staff -- the food bank was able to distribute 2,000 Christmas Food Boxes to families in need.