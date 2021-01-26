Foothill and mountain communities bracing for winter storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent snow and wind have created some challenging conditions for people living in the foothills and mountains."So we were here at the property around 5:30," says Brook Allen. "That's when it started coming down and on the way home, it just got worse and worse and the visibility was almost nothing driving home."Allen lives in Oakhurst - and is the owner of a tree removal company.Right now, they are trying to catch up on all the calls they got last week, dealing with the current snow and bracing for more issues as the next storm approaches."We are getting everything prepped," Allen said. "Making sure our guys are ready and making sure our chains are up to par."On Monday, driving from Coarsegold to Oakhurst, we could see the hillsides covered with a fresh blanket of powder, but the roads were plowed and clear.While Mariposa County Unified canceled classes for a snow day, the Bass Lake and Yosemite Unified districts continued with distance learning for most students.Residents prepared for the next round of severe weather."When you're a mountain man, you've got to know how to do it," says Curtis Daivs. "I mean, that's just part of it."Davis of Coarsegold was at True Value getting supplies.All the essentials for many folks here in the mountain communities."Mother Nature does what it's going to do," Allen said. "All we can do is be prepared and do our best when she's done with it."Right now, three warming centers have opened their doors in Madera County, with one set up at the sheriff's office substation here in Oakhurst.