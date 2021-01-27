Central California storm: Rain causes some flooding in Merced, I-5 at Grapevine closed

Widespread rain moved into the North Valley early on Wednesday morning. In Merced, city crews have shut down Childs Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard due to flooding. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Caltrans has shut down both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine due to heavy snow. It's the third time the highway has closed in last two days due to heavy snow conditions.
Strong winds caused several power outages, leaving thousands of residents in the dark. Most of the outages Wednesday morning were in Northern California, but they also stretched down into Merced, Mariposa and Madera counties. Crews said they were actively working to make repairs.
Downed power lines also caused a temporary closure of Highway 269 in Huron, but the road has since reopened. Click here to track PG&E outages.
Areas of Madera County woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday morning, and snow began falling in the Sierra Nevada late Tuesday night.
An evacuation warning was issued for some residents in Madera County living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.
The warning is for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive (Cascadel Woods Subdivision).
Sheriff's officials say the heavy rain and snow that's expected to be widespread through Friday could cause possible debris flow or mudslides, which could impact roadways.
Authorities are encouraging residents in the evacuation warning area to gather important documents, pets, medications and be prepared to leave. You can sign up for alerts from the Madera County Sheriff's Office by clicking here.
The rain will continue to move in from the west, with showers across the Valley throughout the day.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills. We are expected to see around six to ten feet above 4,000 feet and five to ten inches above 2,000 feet.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.