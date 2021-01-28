weather

Central California storm: More rain and snow to pour over Valley, foothills causing concerns for flooding

As an atmospheric river continues to move over Central California, more rain and snow will pour over the Central Valley and Sierra mountains and foothills throughout the day on Thursday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As an atmospheric river continues to move over Central California, more rain and snow will pour over the Central Valley and Sierra mountains and foothills throughout the day on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 pm for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills. We are expecting six to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet and five to ten inches above 2,000 feet.

Rain totals in the foothills could reach four to five inches by Friday, so the possibility of flooding and mudslides remains a concern. Meanwhile, the Valley floor could see two to three inches of rain, which could also cause minor flooding.



The western and northern regions of the Valley received a good amount of rain on Wednesday, and the storm is expected to shift towards the south.

High winds and heavy rains, and snow across the state caused thousands to lose power on Tuesday night. Around 141,000 PG&E customers, including several in the Valley, are still in the dark. Click here to track PG&E outages.

On Wednesday, those strong winds kept Merced city crews busy after toppling over trees all across the city, damaging at least ten homes.

With several more inches of rain on the way, North Valley crews are working overtime to try to minimize flooding.

RELATED: Sand bags, other winter storm resources for Central California residents

A local state of emergency was declared in Madera County as the storm continues to threaten residents who live in the Creek Fire burn scar.

"We're worried that the mud is going to come through and wash out the roadways that would strand people where they don't have access to emergency services and supply what they need," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

EMBED More News Videos

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue has declared a state of emergency as a strong storm pushes into Central California.



The local state of emergency will free up resources that can help mitigate damage and expedite recovery.

An evacuation warning was put in place on Tuesday for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Saginaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive.

In Kern County, Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remained open to drivers overnight. California Highway Patrol officers are escorting traffic in both directions. The mountain pass was closed several times this week due to snow.

Click here for the latest road closures in Central California.

RELATED: Accuweather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelkern countysouthern californiafresno countykings countymadera countymariposa countymerced countytulare countytraveli 5snowcalifornia highway patrolweatherstormraintrafficroad closuresevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California storm: Madera County sheriff declares state of emergency
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, Snow And Wind
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink
Show More
Many Valley residents lose power as winter storm hits
Steady rain in the Valley puts a hold on harvesting
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Why CDC isn't recommending public wear N95 masks
Homes damaged, people rescued after mudslide in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News