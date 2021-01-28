Central California storm: More rain and snow to pour over Valley, foothills causing concerns for flooding

Rain fall totals from yesterday.



We are going to ADD another 1 inch of rain through the Valley and 2 more inches for the Foothills.



Minor valley flooding will be possible. Mudslides & flooding will still be a concern for the areas near our burn scars.@ABC30 #AMLive pic.twitter.com/R1ddNXJnvk — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) January 28, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10078333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue has declared a state of emergency as a strong storm pushes into Central California.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10091441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As an atmospheric river continues to move over Central California, more rain and snow will pour over the Central Valley and Sierra mountains and foothills throughout the day on Thursday.A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 pm for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills. We are expecting six to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet and five to ten inches above 2,000 feet.Rain totals in the foothills could reach four to five inches by Friday, so the possibility of flooding and mudslides remains a concern. Meanwhile, the Valley floor could see two to three inches of rain, which could also cause minor flooding.The western and northern regions of the Valley received a good amount of rain on Wednesday, and the storm is expected to shift towards the south.High winds and heavy rains, and snow across the state caused thousands to lose power on Tuesday night. Around 141,000 PG&E customers, including several in the Valley, are still in the dark.On Wednesday, those strong winds kept Merced city crews busy after toppling over trees all across the city, damaging at least ten homes.With several more inches of rain on the way, North Valley crews are working overtime to try to minimize flooding.A local state of emergency was declared in Madera County as the storm continues to threaten residents who live in the Creek Fire burn scar."We're worried that the mud is going to come through and wash out the roadways that would strand people where they don't have access to emergency services and supply what they need," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.The local state of emergency will free up resources that can help mitigate damage and expedite recovery.An evacuation warning was put in place on Tuesday for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Saginaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive.In Kern County, Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remained open to drivers overnight. California Highway Patrol officers are escorting traffic in both directions. The mountain pass was closed several times this week due to snow.