The fair announced the lineup for their 10-day food series "Drive-Thru Eats," which will feature 18 fair food booths, vendor booths, fair entertainers and music.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can save at the Big Fresno Fair's Drive-Thru Eats event, all while giving back to the community.The Central California Blood Center is offering food tickets for blood donations this week. Each donor will receive a three dollar discount ticket to use during the event.The blood drive runs through Saturday, October 3. Click here for more information You can redeem your food tickets during the Big Fresno Fair's drive-thru event, which runs from Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 18.