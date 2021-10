Get a free Dutch Bros gift card if you donate blood this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is asking people to donate blood, and this week, they're sweetening the deal for donors.If you donate through Friday, July 23, at one of the centers four Central Valley locations, you'll earn a $5 Dutch Bros gift card and sticker.Blood center officials said they're experiencing a blood shortage, which is a problem nationwide."We are doing our best. we are sustaining hospitals at all levels. Any big trauma, our blood supply can really take a hit. We are always encouraging people to come out every eight weeks," said Gordon Halstead.The Dutch Bros blood drive deal runs through Friday.You can make an appointment or find a center near you by going to DonateBlood.org