blood drive

Get a free Dutch Bros gift card if you donate blood this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Get a free Dutch Bros gift card if you donate blood this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is asking people to donate blood, and this week, they're sweetening the deal for donors.

If you donate through Friday, July 23, at one of the centers four Central Valley locations, you'll earn a $5 Dutch Bros gift card and sticker.

Blood center officials said they're experiencing a blood shortage, which is a problem nationwide.

"We are doing our best. we are sustaining hospitals at all levels. Any big trauma, our blood supply can really take a hit. We are always encouraging people to come out every eight weeks," said Gordon Halstead.

The Dutch Bros blood drive deal runs through Friday.

You can make an appointment or find a center near you by going to DonateBlood.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoblood driveblood donationscentral california blood centereventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DRIVE
Donating blood during Pint for a Pint helps Valley families
Central CA Blood Center hosting blood drive at Clovis Rodeo Hall
Central CA Blood Center holds Tom Flores Blood Drive
Central CA Blood Center holding annual Tom Flores blood drive
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News