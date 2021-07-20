Get a free Dutch Bros gift card if you donate blood this week

If you donate through Friday, July 23, at one of the centers four Central Valley locations, you'll earn a $5 Dutch Bros gift card and sticker.
Blood center officials said they're experiencing a blood shortage, which is a problem nationwide.
"We are doing our best. we are sustaining hospitals at all levels. Any big trauma, our blood supply can really take a hit. We are always encouraging people to come out every eight weeks," said Gordon Halstead.
The Dutch Bros blood drive deal runs through Friday.
You can make an appointment or find a center near you by going to DonateBlood.org.