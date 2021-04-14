COVID-19 vaccine

Officials aim to build COVID vaccine confidence among Latinos through virtual town hall

A three-part series of a virtual town hall aims to build confidence among the Latino community that is yet to be vaccinated.
By
Officials aim to build COVID vaccine confidence among Latinos

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A three-part series of a virtual town hall aims to build confidence among the Latino community that is yet to be vaccinated.

"Vaccinate all 58" is a campaign created by the California Department of Public Health with a clear mission.

"We want to talk to our people, our farmworkers, and anyone in the Central Valley that has questions," said Yurina Melara, spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health.

Melara says those conversations can lead Latinos in the right direction, especially when getting their vaccine.

"We know there are pockets of populations that might have doubts about how to get it," said Melara.

That's why CDPH partnered with the Fresno Mexican Consulate to host three virtual Spanish sessions where they clear the air about all things COVID-19.



Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula was a speaker for Tuesday's session and said it's essential to continue supporting the Hispanic community.

"We heard from our community about some of the misinformation that they've gotten over social media, so it is important we can provide trusted resources," Arambula said.

Melara says the most commonly asked questions are about the safety of the vaccine and travel restrictions.

She says they emphasize why the vaccine is key to reaching herd immunity and has a message for those who can't join their virtual session.

"Tell your abuelita and tias that we need them to get vaccinated in order to get back to our quinceanera and big parties," said Melara.

The third and final town hall will take place Tuesday, April 20 at 5:00 pm. It will be live-streamed on the Fresno Mexican Consulate Facebook Page.

You can also call the CDPH hotline at 833-455-4255 with any questions.
