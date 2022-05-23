Central California continues to see high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Experts say expect to dig deeper into your pockets this summer because California gas prices are continuing to climb.Which is a big drawback for drivers like Victor Casas, commuting to work every day."It's ridiculous," he said. "These prices are going too high, man. Pretty soon, it's going to be $10 a gallon. That's crazy."AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in California now tops more than $6 a gallon, which is why many drivers come to this fast trip in Sanger."I come here because it's the cheapest in town," says Sam Cruz.Action News tracked down some of the priciest gas in Fresno County. One driver said he'll pay for the convenience.Other drivers may try and cut back on their mileage to save at the pump. Pedro Garcia found another solution."My wife and I had to go get a Kia to kind of help us out with the gas," he said.Meanwhile, trucking company owner Steve Soria says he's forced to charge his customers a fuel surcharge in order to survive."Every opportunity I get, I have to save every cent," he said.Gas Buddy's Head of Petrol Analysis Patrick De Haan points to Russia's invasion on Ukraine, along with refineries trying to keep up with the demand as the reason why prices are jumping."It's kind of a double whammy of oil going up and demand for gasoline going up - kind of the choke point there at the nation's refineries," he said.