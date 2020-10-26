PG&E Power Shutoffs: Some foothill schools closed Monday, thousands without power due to high winds

Sierra Unified School District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First, the Creek Fire and now Public Safety Power Shutoffs threaten to disrupt the lives of those living in the mountain communities of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa Counties."What is next," says Donna Martin. "And today, it is all of a sudden freezing."As communities heal from the Creek Fire, PG&E is trying to prevent another blaze from happening by shutting power off to thousands of residents.High winds moving through these areas could result in downed power lines, sparking a wildfire.Their biggest concern is areas hit hardest by the blaze."Which means that those high winds could result in falling trees, falling branches and other debris," says Dan Lynch with Fresno County Emergency Services.Several schools canceled both online and in-person classes on Monday because of the shutoffs, according to their alerts and district Facebook pages, including:In anticipation, CAL FIRE is staffing extra personnel and placing resources in zones impacted by the inferno."Mother nature is going to dish out whatever weather she wants to and we are going to try to be ready for it," says Seth Brown with CAL FIRE.Currently, there is major concern that winds could cause the fire to spread more. At the moment, it's burning in the northern most part of Fresno County.Officials are also concerned gusts could kick up ash into the air, creating hazardous conditions."We are asking to make sure that these people are wearing proper and appropriate safety mechanisms, like an N95 mask," Lynch said.At the Shaver Lake Community Center, volunteers like Martin provide food and other essential items for Creek Fire victims.She's concerned the food in their fridge that so many depend on could go bad."We don't want it to spoil because we just got it," she said.The power shutoff may last between one to two days.Power shutoffs are already underway for certain parts of Northern California.PG&E officials say they could hit local counties in a matter of minutes.