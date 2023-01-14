Live Storm Updates: 3 Back to Back storms heads toward Central Valley

Accuweather alerts are in place for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as three back-to-back storms head toward the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accuweather alerts are in place for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as three back-to-back storms head toward the Central Valley.

Saturday's storm system is looking to bring the strongest with heavy widespread rain and snow by the afternoon. Another storm will bring even more rain and snow by Sunday night and Monday. Flooding will be a concern once again starting Saturday.

This story will be updated with more developing coverage of the storm.

Jan. 13, 2023

5 p.m. City of Fresno extends opening of storm relief centers

On January 9, the City of Fresno opened four community centers that are open 24 hours a day as storm relief for unhoused residents.

RELATED: City of Fresno creates storm relief centers amid severe weather

The four centers will continue to be open until Tuesday, January 17 at 8 a.m.

4:30 p.m. Caltrans Commuter Alerts: Closures on State Route 99/168/180 and One-Way Traffic Control in Shaver Lake

Caltrans has announced ramp closures on highways 99, 168 and 180 starting Friday night in Fresno. Crews will be repairing guard rails throughout the city.

The westbound Highway 180 and Highway 168 ramps to northbound State Route 41 will be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The southbound Highway 99 ramp to eastbound and westbound Highway 180 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Caltrans also announced one-way traffic control will remain throughout the weekend on Highway 168 at the four lanes heading towards Shaver Lake.

Crews will be conducting the traffic in the work zone.

3:30 p.m. Tulare County Fire shares locations for sandbags

The Tulare County Fire Department has shared which locations are providing sandbags to residents. The Department reminds residents to plan ahead and bring a shovel to fill the bags. Here are the following locations:

Dinuba - Station 3

Culter/Orosi - Station 4

Alpaugh - Station 9

Lemon Cove - Station 13

Three Rivers - Station 14

Lindsay - Station 15

West Olive - Station 19

Doyle Colony - Station 20

Tulare - Station 25

Pixley - Station 27

Earlimart - Station 28