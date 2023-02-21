Snow in the Valley? Best chance since 1998 with unique storm system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique storm system is expected to give the Central Valley its best chance to see measurable snowfall in nearly 30 years.

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist says that snow levels will lower to around 1,000 feet. Areas next to the foothills could see brief periods of snowfall.

It is the best chance of snowfall for the Valley since December 20, 1998.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Oakhurst community could see up to 22 inches of snow by the end of the week.

The chances for snow could impact travel and close roads in the area, including the Grapevine.

Amid the snowfall, Valley residents should be prepared for extremely high winds. The wind could possibly reach as high as 40 miles per hour.

