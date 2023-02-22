Storm system brings destructive winds, best chance of snow in the Valley

A unique storm system is expected to give the Central Valley its best chance to see measurable snowfall in nearly 30 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique storm system is expected to give the Central Valley its best chance to see measurable snowfall in nearly 30 years.

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso says that snow levels will lower to around 1,000 feet. Areas next to the foothills could see brief periods of snowfall.

It is the best chance of snowfall for the Valley since December 20, 1998.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Oakhurst community could see up to 22 inches of snow by the end of the week.

The chances for snow could impact travel and close roads in the area, including the Grapevine.

Amid the snowfall, Valley residents should be prepared for extremely high winds. The wind could possibly reach as high as 40 miles per hour.

Because there are so many power outages, expect traffic lights to be out.

Remember to treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

DOWNED TREES:

Trees were toppled as powerful winds ripped through Fresno County Tuesday evening.

Around 6:00 pm, the wind knocked a tree over onto a car on Cedar Avenue near Fresno State.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle but has since been pulled to safety.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle but has since been pulled to safety.

Several eucalyptus trees were knocked down around 5:20 pm at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

A short time later, a fallen tree came close to hitting a home near Griffith Way and Wilson Avenue in Fresno.

Bystanders worked together to clean up a tree that fell across the road near Fowler and Dakota avenues.

Downed tree at Bullard and First

Three more downed trees were spotted in neighborhoods in the Fig Garden area.

A fallen tree on Effie Street completely blocked off access for drivers to Shaw Avenue.

POWER OUTAGES:

The weather has caused power outages for thousands of PG &E customers in Merced and Fresno counties.

In Los Banos, nearly 1,600 customers have been left without power, according to PG &E's outage website.

At one point, nearly 8,000 customers were impacted across Fresno County.

Around 9:00 pm Tuesday, power was knocked out for 2,748 customers near Shepherd and De Wolf avenues in Clovis.

