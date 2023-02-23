Unique storm system brings snow and hail to Valley, foothills

A storm brought snow and hail to the Valley on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A winter storm is sweeping across California, causing some unusual weather in the Central Valley.

Thunderstorms, hail, and even snow have been reported on the Valley floor.

This latest round of wet weather comes after powerful winds knocked down trees and caused power outages across the Valley.

Because there are so many power outages, expect traffic lights to be out. To stay up to date on your area, visit PG &E's outage map.

You can find weather updates and videos of snow and hail captured by Action News viewers across the Valley, below.

Thursday, Februrary 23

5 am

Madera Community College announced that their Oakhurst campus will be closed for the remainder of the week due to weather conditions. All classes will instead be held online.

Wednesday, February 22

6:30 pm

Hail and snow have now been spotted in Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Mariposa counties.

Flakes were seen falling in Hanford, building up just enough to leave tire tracks on the road.

In Clovis, sleet covered cars in the parking lot of the Costco near Clovis and Shaw avenues.

What many saw around their homes is called graupel, which are snowflakes that collect supercooled water droplets on the outer space. This is not the same as snow.

Action News' Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino Skycam captured fluffy flakes falling down into the parking lot.

It was quite a sight for visitors and families in the area.

5:00 pm

More snow has started to fall higher up in elevation in Madera County.

A beautiful layer of white snow covered the backyard of a home in the 2,000 foot elevation in Coarsegold.

In Fowler, the backyard of a home was also left covered in snow and hail.

1:30 pm

With the winter storm expected, Mariposa County Unified School District announced that classes will be canceled on Thursday. Officials will keep families updated for Friday.

12:30 pm

A Blizzard Warning is in effect above 8,000 feet until 4 pm Saturday. Winds could be as high as 60 miles per hour.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this unique winter storm.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter.