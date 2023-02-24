After a week filled with wind, hail and snow -- this weekend's forecast is packing a punch with even more wind and rain expected.

Rainfall begins around Central Valley as second storm system moves in with snowfall in Foothills

A winter storm is sweeping across California, causing some unusual weather in the Central Valley.

Because there are so many power outages, expect traffic lights to be out. To stay up to date on your area, visit PG &E's outage map.

You can find weather updates and videos of snow and hail captured by Action News viewers across the Valley, below.

Friday, February 24

5:30 am

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine is closed due to weather conditions. Caltrans recommends using Highway 101 as an alternate route. Drivers are asked to take extra caution on the roads right now.

5 am

Much of the Valley woke up to rainfall early Friday morning. High winds also returned. Some areas in the Foothills are once again seeing snowfall.

Thursday, February 23

10:00 pm

Crews all over Central California spent the day gearing up for more wind and rain hitting our area.

The strong winds earlier this week took down hundreds of trees across the Valley and knocked out power for thousands.

PG &E trucks are ready to be dispatched to any power outages with this latest storm.

"A storm like this one, whether it's wind, rain, a low-storm event.. it can be very impactful to our network causing outages," said Joshua Simes, the Regional VP of PG &E.

Fresno Public Works rigs are ready to go too.

"We are preparing in advance, but we are making sure we are completely recovered from the last storm, as well as preparing for the next the best we can," said Brian Russell, the assistant director of Fresno Public Works.

5:40 am

A flood watch will be in effect for portions of Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties through the weekend. Drivers are urged to avoid travel as much as possible.

5 am

Madera Community College announced that their Oakhurst campus will be closed for the remainder of the week due to weather conditions. All classes will instead be held online.

Wednesday, February 22

6:30 pm

Hail and snow have now been spotted in Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Mariposa counties.

Flakes were seen falling in Hanford, building up just enough to leave tire tracks on the road.

In Clovis, sleet covered cars in the parking lot of the Costco near Clovis and Shaw avenues.

What many saw around their homes is called graupel, which are snowflakes that collect supercooled water droplets on the outer space. This is not the same as snow.

Action News' Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino Skycam captured fluffy flakes falling down into the parking lot.

It was quite a sight for visitors and families in the area.

5:00 pm

More snow has started to fall higher up in elevation in Madera County.

A beautiful layer of white snow covered the backyard of a home in the 2,000 foot elevation in Coarsegold.

In Fowler, the backyard of a home was also left covered in snow and hail.

1:30 pm

With the winter storm expected, Mariposa County Unified School District announced that classes will be canceled on Thursday. Officials will keep families updated for Friday.

12:30 pm

A Blizzard Warning is in effect above 8,000 feet until 4 pm Saturday. Winds could be as high as 60 miles per hour.

