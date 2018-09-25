Central California Women's Conference will encourage attendees to 'be the difference'

FRESNO, Calif. --
It's big day for women in the Central Valley.

Dozens of inspirational speakers from around the country and in the Valley prepare to empower many attendees at the Central California Women's Conference in Downtown Fresno.

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver will be the keynote speaker at this year's conference.

Shriver is a journalist, author, Emmy award winner and mother of four. She's also one of the world's leading advocates for women and Alzheimer's support and research.

The conference was founded in 1988 by the late State Senator Ken L. Maddy of Fresno.

The mission is to empower women in all stages of their lives. The one-day conference serves women of all generations, ethnicities and backgrounds.

There are forums that educates women about how to succeed personally and professionally in life while juggling the demands of family and community.

Action News' Graciela Moreno will moderate a conversation with Shriver.

The organization has donated more than $1,000,000 to women's and children's community benefit organizations.
