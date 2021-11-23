Society

Meeting to be held surrounding historic abacus outside central Fresno bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular art piece could be back soon in central Fresno.

The abacus outside of Citibank was removed this August.


The sculpture had sat on the corner of Ashlan and Blackstone for more than 60 years.

The City of Fresno had a meeting with the Historic Preservation Commission on Monday.

Both sides agreed the art should be re-installed.


A timeline for that work has not been set.

The city is setting up a maintenance plan for the exhibit once it's reinstalled.
