7 displaced after fire destroys apartment complex in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators believe a barbecue caused a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment building in central Fresno on Tuesday evening.Firefighters were called to the four-plex near Cedar and Dakota Avenues around 5:30 pm.Crews found large flames coming from the backside of the units. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze quickly.The apartment building was significantly damaged, forcing seven people out of their homes.No one was hurt.Fire officials estimated the damage at around $100,000.