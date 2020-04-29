Central Fresno apartment surrounded by police after deadly stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a man has died after a stabbing at a central Fresno apartment Tuesday night.Authorities responded to a call at an apartment near N. Glenn and Belmont Aves. just before 9 p.m.They say the man was stabbed numerous times in the upper chest. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after.Authorities are looking for at least one suspect.The apartment is being surrounded and investigators say they are unsure if the possible suspect or suspects are inside.