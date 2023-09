FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from a canal in central Fresno Thursday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the man go into the canal at about 6:45 am off McKinley near Millbrook Avenue.

He couldn't get out and first responders say by the time they reached the man, he had drowned.

The man has not yet been identified and it is unknown how he ended up in the canal.