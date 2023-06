Flames broke out at an office building in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

Flames break out at office building in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames broke out at an office building in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The fire started inside one of the units on Blackstone and Princeton.

Nearby business owners say the unit where the fire started was unoccupied.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

The flames were put out quickly.

Northbound Blackstone was closed to traffic.