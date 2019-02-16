Central Fresno car thief running chop shop arrested

Police say they have arrested a prolific car thief running a chop shop in central Fresno.Officers served a search warrant at Antonio Zazueta's home last night near Shields and Maroa.Zazueta has a history of stealing cars, including felony convictions in 2008, 2010 and 2014.When they checked his backyard, officers say they found a stolen vehicle that had been stripped of several parts.Zazueta was booked into the Fresno County Jail for operating a chop shop.He was actually out on bond while he faces an active felony case for selling drugs.