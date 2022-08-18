Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
It started at about 1 Thursday morning at First and Home Avenue.
Deputies say they made a stop on a black SUV for traffic violations when the driver took off.
A chase began and soon ended two miles later at Fifth and Thomas, where the driver crashed into the center divider.
The driver ran from the scene, and jumped into a nearby backyard.
A helicopter spotted the suspect and deputies took him into custody.
A female passenger was also detained.
The driver had a warrant for his arrest.