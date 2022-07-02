2 arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody after leading Fresno County deputies on a chase in central Fresno.The sheriff's office watch commander says deputies tried pulling over a silver Honda for an equipment violation at Pleasant and Dennett Avenues when the driver took off.That driver led deputies on a chase until he crashed into a fence at Olive and Fruit Avenues just before 1 Saturday morning.Two men were seen running from the crash.They were both arrested.