Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have shut down a roadway as they investigate a deadly crash in central Fresno.Officers have confirmed that a truck hit and killed a bicyclist riding across the street.The crash happened just before 3 am near the intersection of Weber and Floradora.When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the truck and a man suffering from some major injuries after being knocked off his bike.First responders pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.Investigators say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factored in this crash.Police expect to have Weber Avenue between Olive and McKinley shut down for the next several hours as they investigate the crash.Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.