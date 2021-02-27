Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have shut down a roadway as they investigate a deadly crash in central Fresno.

Officers have confirmed that a truck hit and killed a bicyclist riding across the street.

The crash happened just before 3 am near the intersection of Weber and Floradora.

When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the truck and a man suffering from some major injuries after being knocked off his bike.

First responders pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factored in this crash.

Police expect to have Weber Avenue between Olive and McKinley shut down for the next several hours as they investigate the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbicycle crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County small business targeted by thieves four times, costing owners $50,000
Valley counties prepare to shift to new COVID vaccine appointment system
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Fresno City Council to consider 'hazard pay' for grocery store employees
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Necklace with ashes returned to owner thanks to social media, good samaritan
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
Show More
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
J&J vaccine endorsed for authorization as COVID surge hangs in balance
American Airlines offering direct flights from Fresno to Chicago starting June 3
Fresno Fairgrounds to host Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit
Kohl's in north Fresno will soon have Sephora inside
More TOP STORIES News