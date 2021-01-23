Two men hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a central Fresno crash that put two men in the hospital.

Just before 1 am, a car drove off the road and rolled over several times at the Highway 41 and Mckinley off-ramp.

The crash ejected a pair of 26-year-old men out of the car and into a field.

First responders rushed them to CRMC, where they are being treated for major injuries.

Investigators say there's evidence the driver of the car had been drinking and neither of the men injured had been wearing seat-belts.
