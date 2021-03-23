62-year-old motorcyclist killed after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash that happened in central Fresno on Sunday. Authorities identified the man as 62-year-old Larry Andrews.
Officers say the crash happened near Effie Street and McKinley Avenue shortly before 1:00 pm.
Investigators say Andrews was heading west on McKinley when the driver of a Honda Civic made a left turn in front of him.
Andrews was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police.
