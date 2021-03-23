62-year-old motorcyclist killed after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash that happened in central Fresno on Sunday. Authorities identified the man as 62-year-old Larry Andrews.

Officers say the crash happened near Effie Street and McKinley Avenue shortly before 1:00 pm.

Investigators say Andrews was heading west on McKinley when the driver of a Honda Civic made a left turn in front of him.

Andrews was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of murdered street vendor speaks out
UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Madera County
Woman shot to death in Fresno, suspect in custody
Group of men try to rob driver in southeast Fresno
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Show More
Flames destroy donated food at central Fresno church
Kaweah Delta Medical Center expands visiting hours
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
ACLU files lawsuit against Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office
More TOP STORIES News