62-year-old motorcyclist killed after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash that happened in central Fresno on Sunday. Authorities identified the man as 62-year-old Larry Andrews.Officers say the crash happened near Effie Street and McKinley Avenue shortly before 1:00 pm.Investigators say Andrews was heading west on McKinley when the driver of a Honda Civic made a left turn in front of him.Andrews was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police.