Suspected DUI driver crashes into power pole in central Fresno, police say

Traffic was diverted in one part of central Fresno Monday morning after a crash into a power pole.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic was diverted in one part of central Fresno Monday morning after a crash into a power pole.

It happened before 3 am at Hughes and Weber.

Police say an SUV struck the pole, breaking it and knocking down some lines.

Officers say the driver tried to run away but they were able to catch and detain him.

At last report, he's being held under suspicion of DUI.

PG &E crews were working to repair the pole and lines.