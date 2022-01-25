FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized following a multi-car crash in central Fresno Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Northbound Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.
Several lanes were shut down due to the crash but are expected to reopen shortly.
One of the two people hospitalized suffered major injuries.
It is not known what led to the crash at this time.
2 hospitalized after car flips in crash on Highway 41 in central Fresno, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Show More