Suspect identified in deadly shooting of 45-year-old man in central Fresno

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 6:19PM
Suspect identified in deadly shooting of man in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Central Fresno.

Authorities say 33-year-old Montray Skinner was responsible for the shooting death of 45-year-old Nathaniel Castaneda.

Police found both men suffering from gunshot wounds on Fresno Street just north of Belmont Avenue last Thursday.

They were taken to the hospital, where Castaneda died.

Through their investigation, officers determined Skinner was the one who opened fire on Castenda.

Police say he has a lengthy criminal history.

