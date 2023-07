A man has died following a shooting in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

The Fresno Police Department got a ShotSpotter notification on Grant and Cedar Avenues just before 4 am.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

This is the 23rd homicide in the City of Fresno this year.