Man dies nearly 2 weeks after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a man has died nearly two weeks after being shot in central Fresno.
This happened on Saturday, May 27, at the Circle K on Palm and Olive.
Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Shavar Smith.
They say Smith was involved in an argument with a group in a white Chevy pickup truck when someone in the truck shot him.
He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries Wednesday.
Police say Smith was a member of the unhoused community in Fresno.
Investigators also confirm they have identified a possible suspect.
They are now working to make an arrest.