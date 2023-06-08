Man dies nearly 2 weeks after shooting in central Fresno, police say

Police say a man has died nearly two weeks after being shot in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a man has died nearly two weeks after being shot in central Fresno.

This happened on Saturday, May 27, at the Circle K on Palm and Olive.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Shavar Smith.

They say Smith was involved in an argument with a group in a white Chevy pickup truck when someone in the truck shot him.

He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries Wednesday.

Police say Smith was a member of the unhoused community in Fresno.

Investigators also confirm they have identified a possible suspect.

They are now working to make an arrest.