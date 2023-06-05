Woman stabbed by man she had restraining order against in central Fresno, police say

Police say a man with a restraining order got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on Washington Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened before 9:30 Sunday night at a home on Washington near Cedar Avenue, just south of Belmont.

Officers were called to the scene and found the woman with two stab wounds to the upper body.

Police are looking into what type of weapon was used in the crime.

The suspect has been detained.

The victim is being treated for her injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.