2 killed, 3 injured after shooting in central Fresno, police say

40 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died and three others were injured after a shooting in central Fresno Friday morning.

Fresno police say it happened on Grant near Effie just after 5 am.

When officers arrived, they found five people shot. Two men were declared dead at the scene and a third is being treated at the hospital. Two women are also hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Officers say the shooting happened inside a home. They do not believe this was a random attack.

Police say they found multiple guns and drugs inside the home.

More than one person has been detained and Chief Paco Balderrama says this crime will be solved.

