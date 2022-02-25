Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being involved in a drive-by shooting in central Fresno Thursday night.

Fresno police say the shooting happened near Fedora and College just before 8 pm.

Authorities say the woman was walking with someone when a car pulled up and shot multiple times.

The woman was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive.

There is no suspect description at this time.
