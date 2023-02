1 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail accused of driving drunk and crashing into a semi-truck in central Fresno.

It happened before 1 Tuesday morning on First and Belmont.

Police say the driver of a minivan ran into a semi pulling a tanker trailer.

He was arrested at the scene.

One of his passengers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The fire department found that the trailer was carrying oxygen, and was not a threat to the area