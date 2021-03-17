Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews were able to knock out what started as a dumpster fire before it spread to a nearby apartment in central Fresno.

ABC30 Insider Mollie Sollie-Thomas sent video of the fire that broke out just before 10:30 Tuesday night on Harvard and Maroa.

Fire crews arrived to find flames had spread to two large trees adjacent to the Maroa Lanai apartments.

One person was treated on scene for a minor burn injury.

There is no word on what caused the fire.
