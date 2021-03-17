Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews were able to knock out what started as a dumpster fire before it spread to a nearby apartment in central Fresno.ABC30 Insider Mollie Sollie-Thomas sent video of the fire that broke out just before 10:30 Tuesday night on Harvard and Maroa.Fire crews arrived to find flames had spread to two large trees adjacent to the Maroa Lanai apartments.One person was treated on scene for a minor burn injury.There is no word on what caused the fire.